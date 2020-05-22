Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick Denied Early Prison Release

The U.S. Bureau of Prisons “reviewed and denied” Kilpatrick for “home confinement” and stated he remains incarcerated at the federal prison in Oakdale, Louisiana.
Katie Johnston reports.
alexandra 🌞 RT @detroitnews: Federal officials Tuesday refused to free former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick on home confinement amid the COVID-19 outb… 1 minute ago
Marcy Canady RT @layla_jaiy: Only the white criminals get to go free. The blacks and Latinos are left in prison to die. https://t.co/VjC0QmDbhX 2 minutes ago
Everett Dyson III RT @101wrif: Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick has been denied early release from prison. https://t.co/wSG4nlo1cY 9 minutes ago
CBS Detroit Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick Won’t Be Leaving Prison Early https://t.co/sToNDhW8dK 11 minutes ago
Layla_Jay Only the white criminals get to go free. The blacks and Latinos are left in prison to die. https://t.co/VjC0QmDbhX 11 minutes ago
DEAFlip Federal Bureau of Prisons denies former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick’s early release
https://t.co/HYeNXxLIm3 https://t.co/0zLTbMXZL1 14 minutes ago
Cliff Banks Ebony Foundation got it wrong last week. Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick not being released from prison.… https://t.co/sxFmJqZxsc 16 minutes ago
101 WRIF Detroit Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick has been denied early release from prison. https://t.co/wSG4nlo1cY 21 minutes ago
Kwame Kilpatrick denied early releaseKwame Kilpatrick denied early release
Is Kwame Kilpatrick getting released from prison? Here's what we knowDespite claims of an early prison release for disgraced former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick, official sources have not confirmed that any such release is imminent.