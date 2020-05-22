Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick Denied Early Prison Release

Video Credit: CBS 62 Detroit - Duration: 00:25s - Published
Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick Denied Early Prison Release

Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick Denied Early Prison Release

The U.S. Bureau of Prisons “reviewed and denied” Kilpatrick for “home confinement” and stated he remains incarcerated at the federal prison in Oakdale, Louisiana.

Katie Johnston reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Allies: Ex-Detroit mayor to be released from prison early

DETROIT (AP) — Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick is being quarantined at a federal prison while...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •SOHH



You Might Like


Tweets about this

alexrosem_

alexandra 🌞 RT @detroitnews: Federal officials Tuesday refused to free former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick on home confinement amid the COVID-19 outb… 1 minute ago

bedstuyalchemy

Marcy Canady RT @layla_jaiy: Only the white criminals get to go free. The blacks and Latinos are left in prison to die. https://t.co/VjC0QmDbhX 2 minutes ago

HeyMrDyson

Everett Dyson III RT @101wrif: Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick has been denied early release from prison. https://t.co/wSG4nlo1cY 9 minutes ago

CBSDetroit

CBS Detroit Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick Won’t Be Leaving Prison Early https://t.co/sToNDhW8dK 11 minutes ago

layla_jaiy

Layla_Jay Only the white criminals get to go free. The blacks and Latinos are left in prison to die. https://t.co/VjC0QmDbhX 11 minutes ago

FlipDea

DEAFlip Federal Bureau of Prisons denies former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick’s early release https://t.co/HYeNXxLIm3 https://t.co/0zLTbMXZL1 14 minutes ago

Cliff_Banks

Cliff Banks Ebony Foundation got it wrong last week. Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick not being released from prison.… https://t.co/sxFmJqZxsc 16 minutes ago

101wrif

101 WRIF Detroit Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick has been denied early release from prison. https://t.co/wSG4nlo1cY 21 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Kwame Kilpatrick denied early release [Video]

Kwame Kilpatrick denied early release

Kwame Kilpatrick denied early release

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:48Published
Is Kwame Kilpatrick getting released from prison? Here's what we know [Video]

Is Kwame Kilpatrick getting released from prison? Here's what we know

Despite claims of an early prison release for disgraced former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick, official sources have not confirmed that any such release is imminent.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:55Published