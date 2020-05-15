France Rejected hydroxychloroquine For Covid Patients

France has clamped down on the much-talked about drug that many have taken against Covid-19,...

The anti-inflammatory drug hydroxychloroquine does not significantly reduce admission to intensive...

Annette Gartland @aysegul_koker @dockaurG @france_soir @CovexitBlog Here's my own article. (I quote France Soir, of course. Thanks f… https://t.co/JYGU9mYkl9 3 days ago