More than 300 Hong Kong protesters arrested

Anti-government protesters are angry over new proposed laws which they say damage the freedoms of Hong Kong's people.
bu9mom🇭🇰 RT @HongKongFP: JUST IN: Police say that, as of 9.30 pm, more than 360 people have been arrested in several districts in #HongKong. Photos:… 26 seconds ago
Yukina Yin RT @CNBCi: The proposed Hong Kong national security law is “more evil” than the extradition bill proposed last summer — which sparked month… 38 seconds ago
ondogdog RT @lokinhei: Hong Kong police arrested more than 300 people, many of them just gathered and chanted some slogans.
Mass arbitrary arrest i… 42 seconds ago
IamK RT @Jamie4North: More than proud to be one of 250 Parliamentarians from 28 countries decrying Beijing's recent treatment of Hong Kong, flyi… 51 seconds ago
shortyshorty RT @amnestyusa: Hong Kong police have arrested 15 pro-democracy leaders.
More than 7,800 people have been arrested over the 2019 pro-democ… 1 minute ago
Gabby RT @Gundisalvus: It was my pleasure. Whenever China does something of this magnitude it affects the U.S. There are more than 1,200 U.S. com… 2 minutes ago
Hong Kong protesters corralled and made to sit down by riot police during rally against national anthem billHong Kong protesters gathered in the Causeway Bay commercial and shopping district on Wednesday (May 27) as the city’s lawmakers discuss the controversial bill that would make insulting China’s..
Hong Kong police shoot pepper spray projectiles at protestersPolice shot pepper spray projectiles at protesters against the national anthem and national security law in Hong Kong on Wednesday (May 27).
The video shows police firing the pepper pellets at the..