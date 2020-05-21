Global  

More than 300 Hong Kong protesters arrested

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 03:50s
More than 300 Hong Kong protesters arrested

More than 300 Hong Kong protesters arrested

Anti-government protesters are angry over new proposed laws which they say damage the freedoms of Hong Kong's people.

Trump warns China as Hong Kong protesters face crackdown and arrest

Mounting anger over China's plans to exert more power over Hong Kong spark clashes, with pepper...
CBS News - Published

China warns "end is coming" as protests continue in Hong Kong

There were more protests in Hong Kong this morning after a weekend of violent demonstrations. Earlier...
CBS News - Published


bu73647154

bu9mom🇭🇰 RT @HongKongFP: JUST IN: Police say that, as of 9.30 pm, more than 360 people have been arrested in several districts in #HongKong. Photos:… 26 seconds ago

yukina_yin

Yukina Yin RT @CNBCi: The proposed Hong Kong national security law is “more evil” than the extradition bill proposed last summer — which sparked month… 38 seconds ago

onondogdog

ondogdog RT @lokinhei: Hong Kong police arrested more than 300 people, many of them just gathered and chanted some slogans. Mass arbitrary arrest i… 42 seconds ago

kting25

IamK RT @Jamie4North: More than proud to be one of 250 Parliamentarians from 28 countries decrying Beijing's recent treatment of Hong Kong, flyi… 51 seconds ago

shortys84836017

shortyshorty RT @amnestyusa: Hong Kong police have arrested 15 pro-democracy leaders. More than 7,800 people have been arrested over the 2019 pro-democ… 1 minute ago

GabsSydney26

Gabby RT @Gundisalvus: It was my pleasure. Whenever China does something of this magnitude it affects the U.S. There are more than 1,200 U.S. com… 2 minutes ago


Hong Kong protesters corralled and made to sit down by riot police during rally against national anthem bill [Video]

Hong Kong protesters corralled and made to sit down by riot police during rally against national anthem bill

Hong Kong protesters gathered in the Causeway Bay commercial and shopping district on Wednesday (May 27) as the city’s lawmakers discuss the controversial bill that would make insulting China’s..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 05:15
Hong Kong police shoot pepper spray projectiles at protesters [Video]

Hong Kong police shoot pepper spray projectiles at protesters

Police shot pepper spray projectiles at protesters against the national anthem and national security law in Hong Kong on Wednesday (May 27). The video shows police firing the pepper pellets at the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:44