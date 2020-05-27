Happy Birthday, André 3000!

André Lauren Benjamin, also known as André 3000, was born on May 27, 1975, and turns 45.

He was born in Atlanta, Georgia.

The rapper is known for being a member of the popular hip hop duo OutKast.

The group won Grammys in 2004 for their album ‘Speakerboxxx/The Love Below.’ It won both Album of the Year and Best Rap Album.

He has acted in the films 'Four Brothers' and 'All Is By My Side.'

André 3000 also created the Cartoon Network series 'Class of 3000.'

The rapper also launched his own clothing line Benjamin Bixby.

'Complex' and ‘Billboard’ have referred to him as one of the best rappers.

