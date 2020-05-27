Global  

Nasdaq 100 Movers: DXCM, SIRI

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:05s
In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Sirius XM Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.8%.

Year to date, Sirius XM Holdings has lost about 19.0% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is DexCom, trading down 9.1%.

DexCom is showing a gain of 58.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are NVIDIA, trading down 5.4%, and Microchip Technology, trading up 4.9% on the day.




