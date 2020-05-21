India China Ladakh LAC Tension: सीमा पर तनाव के बीच चीन का बड़ा बयान
devil's advocate RT @LawrenceSellin: No question - the U.S. should back India. It is not disputed territory. All of traditional Jammu and Kashmir is Indian,… 13 seconds ago
deepak pande RT @ahmermkhan: China Expands Airbase Near Ladakh, Fighter Jets On Tarmac reports @VishnuNDTV
The images have emerged amid a standoff bet… 28 seconds ago
Avinash Chandra 🎓 अविनाश चंद्रा, ️ ਅਵਿਨਾਸ਼ ਚੰਦਰ, No question - the U.S. should back India. It is not disputed territory. All of traditional Jammu and Kashmir is Ind… https://t.co/FodyoFlSsy 35 seconds ago
The (Lone) Ranger @AartiTikoo @ians_india Ladakh stand off means China is desperate for distraction--to save her grace from Covid-19,… https://t.co/ETYK5M1fuo 1 minute ago
Thinking Indian (Dr.Nikunj) RT @muglikar_: Now Indians will buy Only Made in India. Tab aur tension ayega inko
Great job @narendramodi ji
China Starts De-Escalating… 2 minutes ago
India China Ladakh LAC Tension: भारत में मजदूरों का हाल बेहाल और चीन India China Ladakh LAC Tension: भारत में मजदूरों का हाल बेहाल और चीन का पड़ोसियों के साथ बवाल
Donald Trump offers to mediate between India and China over border issue | Oneindia NewsUS President Donald Trump is back with his mediation offer, this Time between China and India. Trump has offered to mediate what he called a now raging border dispute between India and China. The..