Bihar: A heart-wrenching video of a child trying to wake up his dead mother at railway station

One of the most heart-wrenching stories that brings out the miseries of migrant workers across India.

A video from Bihar's Muzaffarpur has shocked the country.

In it, a toddler can be seen trying to awaken his mother who has passed away at a railway station.

Her body is covered in a sheet of cloth.

Unaware that his mother has died, the child tries to wake her up by lifting the cloth repeatedly.

The woman's body lies unattended at the railway station.

Regular announcements about trains can be heard in the backdrop.

Hundreds of migrant workers across India have died due to exhaustion, starvation, heatstroke, road accidents, among others, as they desperately try to reach their homes.