Locust outbreak: Why are they swarming and what damage can they cause? | Oneindia News

Locusts are a certain species of short horned grasshoppers that have a swarming phase.

When desert locusts meet, their bodies release serotonin, causing them to be mutually attracted and leading to swarms. At this stage they feed heavily and breed easily.

