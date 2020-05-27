Will You Watch The Space X Launch?

For the first time in almost a decade, American astronauts will be launched into space from American soil on an American-made rocket (2:42).
WCCO Mid-Morning - May 27, 2020
Aaron James Cross RT @Commercial_Crew: We are now one day away from liftoff of the Crew Dragon mission to the @Space_Station. Weather is now 60% “go” for lau… 31 seconds ago
Gordon Ricketts RT @astro_timpeake: Lots of people are asking about timings for tonight's spacecraft sightings. For the UK:
@Space_Station, 21:20 (look wes… 43 seconds ago
Perry RT @PerryCrave: Katy Perry will be a part of the historic launch of the first manned rocket from Space X and NASA.
America returns to spac… 59 seconds ago
markgrimm Sign of the times: Two #NASA astronauts will blast off to the International Space Station today. But, for the first… https://t.co/gbSu05fns0 1 minute ago
GA Surety Bond Wilbur Ross on Space X launch: Space will be the new war-fighting domain https://t.co/wg3ZPWebsk #HartfordInsure #srsbrokers 4 minutes ago
James Manning I grew up loving space and the stars. Today we finally will be sending American astronauts back into space from US… https://t.co/8QJ6mRTHLN 4 minutes ago
Josh Harvison RT @WBNG12News: On Wednesday, Apalachin native and astronaut Douglas Hurley will make history as SpaceX attempts to send its first manned m… 4 minutes ago
Kate Chappell #NASA astronauts Doug Hurley & Bob Behnken will take off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 4:33 p.m. ET.
Watc… https://t.co/2d3YRd0IN8 4 minutes ago
Astronaut launch still 'go for launch' despite weather concernsThe latest report from officials estimated the highly anticipated space launch has a 60% chance of liftoff, up from 40% the day prior.
Alligator spotted near Space-x launch siteA six foot alligator was spotted near the Space-x launch site. Reporters captured video of the animal standing near the the countdown clock.