Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Will You Watch The Space X Launch?

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:42s - Published
Will You Watch The Space X Launch?

Will You Watch The Space X Launch?

For the first time in almost a decade, American astronauts will be launched into space from American soil on an American-made rocket (2:42).

WCCO Mid-Morning - May 27, 2020

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

SpaceX is set to launch astronauts on Wednesday. Here's how Elon Musk's company became NASA's best shot at resurrecting American spaceflight.

SpaceX is set to launch astronauts on Wednesday. Here's how Elon Musk's company became NASA's best shot at resurrecting American spaceflight.· SpaceX is set to launch two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station on Wednesday. ·...
Business Insider - Published

Meet Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken, 2 'badass' astronauts, engineers, and dads who are poised to make history for SpaceX, NASA and the world

Meet Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken, 2 'badass' astronauts, engineers, and dads who are poised to make history for SpaceX, NASA and the world· SpaceX is about to launch two people to space — its first-ever human mission since Elon Musk...
Business Insider - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

AaronM95151157

Aaron James Cross RT @Commercial_Crew: We are now one day away from liftoff of the Crew Dragon mission to the @Space_Station. Weather is now 60% “go” for lau… 31 seconds ago

gordonricketts

Gordon Ricketts RT @astro_timpeake: Lots of people are asking about timings for tonight's spacecraft sightings. For the UK: @Space_Station, 21:20 (look wes… 43 seconds ago

perryx0x

Perry RT @PerryCrave: Katy Perry will be a part of the historic launch of the first manned rocket from Space X and NASA. America returns to spac… 59 seconds ago

markgrimm

markgrimm Sign of the times: Two #NASA astronauts will blast off to the International Space Station today. But, for the first… https://t.co/gbSu05fns0 1 minute ago

GASuretyBond

GA Surety Bond Wilbur Ross on Space X launch: Space will be the new war-fighting domain https://t.co/wg3ZPWebsk #HartfordInsure #srsbrokers 4 minutes ago

RamJam73

James Manning I grew up loving space and the stars. Today we finally will be sending American astronauts back into space from US… https://t.co/8QJ6mRTHLN 4 minutes ago

JoshHarvison

Josh Harvison RT @WBNG12News: On Wednesday, Apalachin native and astronaut Douglas Hurley will make history as SpaceX attempts to send its first manned m… 4 minutes ago

kchappellnews

Kate Chappell #NASA astronauts Doug Hurley & Bob Behnken will take off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 4:33 p.m. ET. Watc… https://t.co/2d3YRd0IN8 4 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Astronaut launch still 'go for launch' despite weather concerns [Video]

Astronaut launch still 'go for launch' despite weather concerns

The latest report from officials estimated the highly anticipated space launch has a 60% chance of liftoff, up from 40% the day prior.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 03:48Published
Alligator spotted near Space-x launch site [Video]

Alligator spotted near Space-x launch site

A six foot alligator was spotted near the Space-x launch site. Reporters captured video of the animal standing near the the countdown clock.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:40Published