Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tragic footage shows wild elephants eating from garbage dump in Sri Lanka

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 09:00s - Published
Tragic footage shows wild elephants eating from garbage dump in Sri Lanka

Tragic footage shows wild elephants eating from garbage dump in Sri Lanka

In a heartbreaking video, a herd of wild elephants can be seen eating leftover food from a dump site in Sri Lanka.

The visual came out of Minneriya National Park of Maradankadawala in Habarana on May 18.

The video shows a garbage truck arriving at a clearing in the forest.

Following this, two men can be seen dumping the garbage and feeding it to a wild elephant emerging out of the forest.

A herd of at least eight elephants can be seen feeding on the rotten vegetable leftovers from the market dumped in the area.

Eating garbage may lead to many chronic diseases in the giants.

The plastic contained in the trash is also harmful when ingested and makes them potential targets for poachers.

Reportedly in the dry season (June-September), the elephants try to find food waste in garbage piles along the roads running between protected areas like Hurulu Wewa Forest Reserve – Kawudulla National Park, Kawudulla – Minneriya National Park.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Two baby elephants receive medical treatment at Sri Lankan animal hospital [Video]

Two baby elephants receive medical treatment at Sri Lankan animal hospital

Heartwarming footage from April 20, shows two baby elephants rambling inside Girithale Animal Hospital where they are being treated for injuries. According to local reports, one of the calves was..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 04:05Published
Rabbit cheats deaths as it outruns leopard in Sri Lanka national park [Video]

Rabbit cheats deaths as it outruns leopard in Sri Lanka national park

This is the moment a quick-footed rabbit managed to outwit a leopard in southeast Sri Lanka. The heart-stopping incident took place at the popular Yala National Park on July 9, 2019. Footage..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:05Published