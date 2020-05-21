Global  

Self-driving robot developed to help fight against coronavirus

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:51s - Published
Self-driving robot developed to help fight against coronavirus

Self-driving robot developed to help fight against coronavirus

A South Korean company have developed a robot that could assist in the fight to stop the spread of Covid-19 as countries begin to ease lockdown restrictions.

