Tendu leaves growers get means of livelihood back amid lockdown 4.0

Tendu leaves growers in Rajasthan's Jhalawar have resumed their work amid coronavirus lockdown 4.0.

They are ecstatic after getting their means of livelihood back almost after two months.

Tendu leaves are used to make bidis in India.

While speaking to ANI, a tendu leaves grower said, "We are happy that government has allowed operation of small scale businesses, including manufacturing of products like bidi, amid COVID-19 lockdown." 7536 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in Rajasthan so far.