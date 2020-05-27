How COVID-19 Is Having A Disproportionate Effect On Minority Communities

Manuel Calderón Cerame 🇵🇷 RT @yourrightscamp: Structural racism makes Black & Brown ppl more likely to die from #COVID19. @kaepernick7 launched the Know Your Rights… 4 hours ago

Sir_auwal 📸 RT @Kaepernick7: Structural racism makes Black & Brown ppl more likely to die from #COVID19. We've launched the Know Your Rights Camp COVID… 7 hours ago

Ms. Herder of Cats NotEverWatchingMyTone @Caorthannach @TheJessieKirk And there have been reports about covid having a disproportionate effect on BAME peopl… https://t.co/mfESYZLYJc 9 hours ago

HEALTH Research Institute (HRI) "Native American tribes are having a disproportionate health effect to #covid19 that is highly problematic, and the… https://t.co/pSXbskhJah 1 day ago

Bruce Plante RT @Whedon_MJ: “COVID-19 is having a disproportionate effect among vulnerable populations. When the dust settles, as in all U.S. disasters,… 2 days ago

America-gone-berserk “COVID-19 is having a disproportionate effect among vulnerable populations. When the dust settles, as in all U.S. d… https://t.co/OE1Pxl9gy0 2 days ago

Walter Valdevino "Coronavirus and the Politics of Disposability; COVID-19 is having a disproportionate effect among vulnerable popul… https://t.co/DdvI9NPtAr 3 days ago