Donald Trump offers to mediate between India and China over border issue | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:36s - Published
US President Donald Trump is back with his mediation offer, this Time between China and India.

Trump has offered to mediate what he called a now raging border dispute between India and China.

The comment refers to a build up along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) by Indian and Chinese armies following a recent face-off in Ladakh.

Amid heart-breaking stories of jobless and migrant workers being forced to walk or cycle hundreds of kilometres in scorching heat in a desperate bid to return home, Pappan Singh, a mushroom farmer from Tigipur village in the capital, has paid Rs 70,000 for air tickets to send 10 of his labourers - migrants from Bihar - back home.

He has also, for nearly two months now, been feeding and sheltering them.

The Union Health Ministry has said that Essential services related to reproductive, maternal, newborn, child and adolescent health should be continued in a restricted manner in areas defined as containment and buffer zones, , underlining that COVID testing is not mandatory for providing such services.

#Ladakh #IndiaChinaLAC #Lockdown4

