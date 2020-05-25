COVID-19 road sign in Dorset sees additional message 'Except Dominic Cummings'

A road sign on the A35 in Dorset, UK has been subject to additional messaging regarding to latest political drama in government.

The COVID-19 warning message read "STAY ALERT, CONTROL THE VIRUS, SAVE LIVES" but an additional sign was added below that read "EXCEPT DOMINIC CUMMINGS".

The signs were spotted on the Crown Roundabout in Bridport and was influenced by the UK's latest political drama that involved the Prime Minister's senior advisor, Dominic Cummings, breaking lockdown rules, which has caused mass outrage.

The filmer said: "The sign appeared overnight and has gained a lot of interest on social media."