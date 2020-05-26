Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Astronaut launch still 'go for launch' despite weather concerns

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 03:48s - Published
Astronaut launch still 'go for launch' despite weather concerns

Astronaut launch still 'go for launch' despite weather concerns

The latest report from officials estimated the highly anticipated space launch has a 60% chance of liftoff, up from 40% the day prior.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Astronaut launch still 'go for launch' despite weather concerns

DOING TO HELP PEOPLE PAY THEIRRENT ON TIME.BUT FIRST, LET’S GET BACK TCHRIS WITH WHAT WE ALL HAVELOOK FORWARD TO HAPPENING ONFLORIDA’S SPACE COAST TODAY.(AD-LIB WHERE YOU ARE)TODAY IS A HISTORIC DAY FORSPACE EXPLORATIONASA AND SPACE X ARE RETURNINGAMERICANS TO SPACE, FROMAMERICAN SOIL FOR THE FIRST TIMESINCE THE END OF THE SPACESHUTTLE PROGRAM IN 20-11.FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT PHILKEATING HAS THE DETAILS.0:16-0:201:42-1:56(NATPOP)A NEW SPACE AGE.NASA AND SPACEX USHERING IN ANEW ERA OF HUMAN SPACEFLIGHT.MORHARD says: "I really look atit as one campaign with threedomains, and that includes lowEarth orbit, Cis-Lunar space,which includes the Moon, andthen deep space, which includesMars."FOR THIS MISSION, NASA’SCOMMERCIAL CREW PROGRAM WILL BEPARTNERING WITH ELON MUSK’SSPACEX.MORHARD says: "When we get thisprogram, basically, SpaceXcertified to deliver crew as aspace transportation system,we’re gonna be able to increaseour research and development upthere by three hundred percent,but, the reality is, we also,ultimately, want to havecommercial space stationsbecause there is a demand forthis research, and we’re gonnafind suppliers that are gonnaprovide it."VETERAN NASA ASTRONAUTS BOBBEHNKEN AND DOUG HURLEY WILL BETHE FIRST TO FLY ON THE CREWDRAGON FROM ATOP THE SPACEXFALCON 9 ROCKET.MORHARD says: "Bob and Doug havebeen working on this for yearsin preparation.

Over theweekend, they did a dry run.They.

They have been quarantinedfor at least two weeks.

We’remonitoring everyone that comesin contact with themTHE LAUNCH TO THE INTERNATIONASPACE STATION FROM U.S. SOIL ISA FIRST SINCE THE END OF THESPACE SHUTTLE PROGRAM IN 20-11.MORHARD says: "We’re really hereto try to motivate the nextgeneration, but, we’re notrushing it.

Safety is numberone, and we’ll keep that in mindall the way through it until weget them back home."(reporter on cam tag)AS LONG AS THE WEATHERCOOPERATES, EVERYTHING ELSE IS AGO RIGHT NOW.THE HISTORIC LAUNCH, WEDNESDAY,WILL HAPPEN RIGHT OVER THEREFROM LAUNCH PAD 39-A, THE SAMELAUNCH PAD FROM WHICH APOLLO 11LIFTED OFF TAKING ASTRONAUTS ATHE WAY TO THE MOON.AT THE KENNEDY SPACE CENTER,PHIL KEATING, FOX NEWS.THANKS PHIL.LIKE HE JUST MENTIONED... NASAAND SPACE X SAY ALL SYSTEMS ARREADY TO GO FOR TODAY’S LAUNCHBUT ONE OF THE THINGS THAT COULDDELAY THE LAUNCH, IS THEWEATHER.NASA HAS THIS LONG LISTWEATHER FACTORS, WHERE THEY WINOT LAUNCH THE FALCON NINEROCKET.THEY INCLUDE CERTAIN KINDS OCLOUD COVER, THUNDERSTORMS ANDWIND.THE PLANETARIUM DIRECTOR AT THECALUS NATURE CENTER ANDPLANETARIUM TELLS ME, WE MAY NOTKNOW FOR SURE ABOUT THE LAUNCH,UNTIL THIS AFTERNOON."If it’s really bad, if it’sterribly stopped in in themorning, and it’s not going toclear up, then they will



Related news from verified sources

Nasa leaves SpaceX in control for first Cape Canaveral astronaut launch since 2011

With the weather looking up, SpaceX and Nasa officials say crew safety is the top priority for the...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Stormy weather puts damper on SpaceX’s 1st astronaut launch

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Stormy weather is threatening to delay SpaceX’s first astronaut...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •WorldNewsCBS NewsTIMERIA Nov.Space Daily



You Might Like


Tweets about this

AdrienneStein

Adrienne Stein NASA still 'go for launch' despite weather concerns https://t.co/wk7ki3L5bn 29 minutes ago

KSBY

KSBY At last check, liftoff was still set for 1:33 p.m. today. https://t.co/ATyUfZIBOs 46 minutes ago

Sweetcaramel_71

Sweetcaramel🇺🇸 (A.D.O.S) RT @abc27: LAUNCH DAY🚀 Today at 4:33 p.m. NASA and SpaceX will be sending astronauts into space from U.S. soil for the first time since 201… 48 minutes ago

MarkAMoya

Mark A Moya RT @KOAA: It’s been nine years since American astronauts launched into space from U.S. soil. That is set to change today, when two NASA ast… 1 hour ago

Bottest75162951

Bottest Greetings! SpaceX's 1st astronaut launch will be a 'unique moment' for America, NASA chief says: SpaceX is still on… https://t.co/Knsj0GKryR 1 hour ago

LyndaFigueredo

Lynda F. Rysavy RT @MichaelBuczyner: Nation's first astronaut launch since 2011 still 'go for launch' despite weather concerns. @wptv https://t.co/cJVZCI… 2 hours ago

CFavuzzi

Christina Favuzzi Setting an alarm right now to start live streaming at 1:30pm! Will you be watching? Hoping weather doesn't get in t… https://t.co/RBtyk9jbMZ 2 hours ago

matthewtylerr

matthew roth RT @IdahoNews6: First astronaut launch since 2011 still a go despite weather concerns https://t.co/KaZWJoOYVd 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Weather may not delay historic SpaceX launch of NASA astronauts from Florida [Video]

Weather may not delay historic SpaceX launch of NASA astronauts from Florida

SpaceX vowed to keep crew safety the top priority for the nation’s first astronaut launch to orbit in nearly a decade. Story: https://bit.ly/36AvCnR

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:17Published