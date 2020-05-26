Astronaut launch still 'go for launch' despite weather concerns

DOING TO HELP PEOPLE PAY THEIRRENT ON TIME.BUT FIRST, LET’S GET BACK TCHRIS WITH WHAT WE ALL HAVELOOK FORWARD TO HAPPENING ONFLORIDA’S SPACE COAST TODAY.(AD-LIB WHERE YOU ARE)TODAY IS A HISTORIC DAY FORSPACE EXPLORATIONASA AND SPACE X ARE RETURNINGAMERICANS TO SPACE, FROMAMERICAN SOIL FOR THE FIRST TIMESINCE THE END OF THE SPACESHUTTLE PROGRAM IN 20-11.FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT PHILKEATING HAS THE DETAILS.0:16-0:201:42-1:56(NATPOP)A NEW SPACE AGE.NASA AND SPACEX USHERING IN ANEW ERA OF HUMAN SPACEFLIGHT.MORHARD says: "I really look atit as one campaign with threedomains, and that includes lowEarth orbit, Cis-Lunar space,which includes the Moon, andthen deep space, which includesMars."FOR THIS MISSION, NASA’SCOMMERCIAL CREW PROGRAM WILL BEPARTNERING WITH ELON MUSK’SSPACEX.MORHARD says: "When we get thisprogram, basically, SpaceXcertified to deliver crew as aspace transportation system,we’re gonna be able to increaseour research and development upthere by three hundred percent,but, the reality is, we also,ultimately, want to havecommercial space stationsbecause there is a demand forthis research, and we’re gonnafind suppliers that are gonnaprovide it."VETERAN NASA ASTRONAUTS BOBBEHNKEN AND DOUG HURLEY WILL BETHE FIRST TO FLY ON THE CREWDRAGON FROM ATOP THE SPACEXFALCON 9 ROCKET.MORHARD says: "Bob and Doug havebeen working on this for yearsin preparation.

They have been quarantinedfor at least two weeks.

We’remonitoring everyone that comesin contact with themTHE LAUNCH TO THE INTERNATIONASPACE STATION FROM U.S. SOIL ISA FIRST SINCE THE END OF THESPACE SHUTTLE PROGRAM IN 20-11.MORHARD says: "We’re really hereto try to motivate the nextgeneration, but, we’re notrushing it.

Safety is numberone, and we’ll keep that in mindall the way through it until weget them back home."(reporter on cam tag)AS LONG AS THE WEATHERCOOPERATES, EVERYTHING ELSE IS AGO RIGHT NOW.THE HISTORIC LAUNCH, WEDNESDAY,WILL HAPPEN RIGHT OVER THEREFROM LAUNCH PAD 39-A, THE SAMELAUNCH PAD FROM WHICH APOLLO 11LIFTED OFF TAKING ASTRONAUTS ATHE WAY TO THE MOON.AT THE KENNEDY SPACE CENTER,PHIL KEATING, FOX NEWS.THANKS PHIL.LIKE HE JUST MENTIONED... NASAAND SPACE X SAY ALL SYSTEMS ARREADY TO GO FOR TODAY’S LAUNCHBUT ONE OF THE THINGS THAT COULDDELAY THE LAUNCH, IS THEWEATHER.NASA HAS THIS LONG LISTWEATHER FACTORS, WHERE THEY WINOT LAUNCH THE FALCON NINEROCKET.THEY INCLUDE CERTAIN KINDS OCLOUD COVER, THUNDERSTORMS ANDWIND.THE PLANETARIUM DIRECTOR AT THECALUS NATURE CENTER ANDPLANETARIUM TELLS ME, WE MAY NOTKNOW FOR SURE ABOUT THE LAUNCH,UNTIL THIS AFTERNOON."If it’s really bad, if it’sterribly stopped in in themorning, and it’s not going toclear up, then they will