India China Ladakh LAC Tension: भारत में मजदूरों का हाल बेहाल और चीन का पड़ोसियों के साथ बवाल

India rejects China's allegations that Indian troops trespassed across the LAC

India on Thursday rejected China's allegations that Indian troops crossed over to the Chinese side of...
IndiaTimes - Published

India's top military brass meets PM Modi amid escalating border tension with China

In the midst of escalating border tension between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh, Prime...
IndiaTimes - Published


exechatterjee11

Chatterjee RT @LawrenceSellin: No question - the U.S. should back India. It is not disputed territory. All of traditional Jammu and Kashmir is Indian,… 7 seconds ago

swa_mat

राजीव RT @Ben_Scallan: Red China unleashes a deadly disease on the world, destroying the economy & killing 1000s globally. They then annex HK, &… 2 minutes ago

lavanyasharma05

Dr. Lavanya Sharma 🇮🇳 RT @muglikar_: Now Indians will buy Only Made in India. Tab aur tension ayega inko Great job @narendramodi ji China Starts De-Escalating… 3 minutes ago

deepakpande77

deepak pande RT @SMHoaxSlayer: Coffins of soldiers who died in Pulwama Attack goes viral with a false claim that 75 jawaans were killed by China.The fal… 5 minutes ago

siddharthk63

Siddharth KumarSingh RT @htTweets: India is building border infrastructure in the Daulat Beg Oldie sector in the Ladakh region, and China wants to stop that. h… 11 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Donald Trump offers to mediate between India and China over border issue | Oneindia News [Video]

Donald Trump offers to mediate between India and China over border issue | Oneindia News

US President Donald Trump is back with his mediation offer, this Time between China and India. Trump has offered to mediate what he called a now raging border dispute between India and China. The..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:36Published
India China Ladakh LAC Tension: सीमा पर तनाव के बीच चीन का बड़ा बयान [Video]

India China Ladakh LAC Tension: सीमा पर तनाव के बीच चीन का बड़ा बयान

India China Ladakh LAC Tension: सीमा पर तनाव के बीच चीन का बड़ा बयान

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 06:38Published