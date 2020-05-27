Uttarakhand Police files FIR for spreading fake news regarding forest fire

Global  

Uttarakhand Police have filed FIR against some people for spreading fake news regarding forest fire in the state.

While speaking to ANI, DG (Law and Order) of Uttarakhand Police, Ashok Kumar said, "Some people have spread a rumour on social media that Uttarakhand forest has caught fire which is not true.

The photos which they have shared are of 2016 Uttarakhand forest fire or they belong to some other country.

Press Information Bureau (PIB) also found it fake under its fact checking mechanism." "We are filing FIR against those who have spread fake news on social media and we will also take strict actions against them," he added.

