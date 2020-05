Related videos from verified sources Animation of Nasa SpaceX mission ahead of launch



Nasa and SpaceX are on course to make history on Wednesday as they launch two astronauts into space from US soil for the first time since 2011. Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley will journey to the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:41 Published 4 hours ago Weather may not delay historic SpaceX launch of NASA astronauts from Florida



SpaceX vowed to keep crew safety the top priority for the nation’s first astronaut launch to orbit in nearly a decade. Story: https://bit.ly/36AvCnR Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:17 Published 5 hours ago