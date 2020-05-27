Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dialogue is best way to solve differences of opinion: Ex-diplomat on Indo-Nepal border issue

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:08s - Published
Dialogue is best way to solve differences of opinion: Ex-diplomat on Indo-Nepal border issue

Dialogue is best way to solve differences of opinion: Ex-diplomat on Indo-Nepal border issue

On Nepal's proposed constitutional amendment to adopt new map, ex-diplomat Vishnu Prakash said that if there are differences of opinion then the best way is to sort it out by dialogue.

While speaking to ANI, Vishnu Prakash said, "We have a very good relationship with Nepal.

They should review their recent steps because there is no such reason for them to behave such way.

Under the treaty, boundary detailing are available so there is no point of making an issue out if it and proposing constitutional amendment all of sudden.

It is not right considering our relationship.

We are friends and if there are differences of opinion then best way is to sort-out by dialogue."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this