'Buniyad Purani, Nayi Kahani', initiative to rejuvenate old trees in Muzaffarpur

The National Research Centre on Litchi (NRCL) in Bihar's Muzaffarpur has initiated 'Buniyad Purani, Nayi Kahani' initiative.

It is done to rejuvenate the old trees.

Around 200-250 farmers have been benefitted by adopting this unique technique in Bihar.

While speaking to ANI, the Director of National Research Centre on Litchi, Dr Vishal Nath said, "Trees start bearing fruits in 3-4 years after they are pruned by this method, while new trees take 9-10 years." "Around 200-250 farmers have benefitted by adopting this technique.

We have also trained and given license to 10-15 people to help farmers rejuvenate their litchi trees," he added.