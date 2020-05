A complaint has been filed against several people in Rajasthan's Ajmer on May 27.

They were found offering namaz (prayers) inside a dargah on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr on May 25.

Ajmer Police registered compliant against them at Dargah Police Station.

The large congregations were prohibited this year on Eid due to COVID-19 outbreak.

7536 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in Rajasthan so far.