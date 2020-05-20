Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Brothers let black widow bite them in hopes of turning into Spider-Man

Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:30s - Published
Brothers let black widow bite them in hopes of turning into Spider-Man

Brothers let black widow bite them in hopes of turning into Spider-Man

Three Bolivian brothers, ages 8, 10and 12, were hospitalized after theylet a black widow spider bite them.in an attempt to turn into the Marvelsuperhero Spider-Man, the New York Postreports, citing Spanish network Telemundo.The unnamed boys reportedly goaded the spiderinto biting them by poking it with a stick.When their mother found themcrying, she immediately took themto a health center, Virgilio Pietro, aBolivian official told Telemundo.The brothers were transferred to alocal hospital before being transferred againto the Children’s Hospital in La Paz.They allegedly experienced muscle pain,tremors and fevers.

The children were dischargedon May 20, a week after the incident.Known for an hourglass-shaped markon their abdomens, black widowspiders have a dangerous bite.their venom is 15 times strongerthan that of a rattlesnake,according to National Geographic.Most of these arachnids are the size of a paperclip and can live up to three years in the wild.In the comics, Spider-Man, whose real nameis Peter Parker, received his superhuman powersafter being bitten by a radioactive spider.Created by Stan Lee, the hero is one of the mostpopular characters in the Marvel universe.the last Spider-Man film, "Spider-Man: Far From Home,"alone earned more than $1 billion at the box office

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TooncesDaCat

Toonces The Driving Cat Brothers let black widow bite them in hopes of turning into Spider-Man https://t.co/3mItnzniWp 5 minutes ago

YourFaveHaitian

April 7 RT @namelesstv: Three Bolivian brothers, were hospitalized after they let a black widow spider bite them in an attempt to turn into Spider… 21 minutes ago

namelesstv

Nameless Network Three Bolivian brothers, were hospitalized after they let a black widow spider bite them in an attempt to turn int… https://t.co/viA5cTxtKY 25 minutes ago

PresshubU

presshub_us Telemundo [aol] Brothers let black widow bite them in hopes of turning into Spider-Man https://t.co/XthKi5FB7r 2 hours ago

arquitecta

𝚙𝚊𝚝𝚛𝚒𝚌𝚒𝚊 😷 RT @KFIAM640: Three young Bolivian brothers who had high hopes of becoming a super-hero learned the hard way that spider bites will not gra… 4 hours ago

KFIAM640

KFI AM 640 Three young Bolivian brothers who had high hopes of becoming a super-hero learned the hard way that spider bites wi… https://t.co/E51yWDRmQg 7 hours ago

KSherrelle

Kimberly Sherrelle Three young brothers made a black widow spider bite them, hoped to become Spider-Man https://t.co/c4Bydu6q8n 10 hours ago

929NIN

92.9 NIN Brothers Let Black Widow Bite Them In Attempt To Turn Into Spider-Man https://t.co/k4YAAPJHyW 12 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Three Brothers Have Been Bitten by a Black Widow in an Attempt to Become Spiderman [Video]

Three Brothers Have Been Bitten by a Black Widow in an Attempt to Become Spiderman

Three Brothers Have Been Bitten by a Black Widow in an Attempt to Become Spiderman

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:15Published
8 nightmarish things to know about black widow spiders - ABC15 Digital [Video]

8 nightmarish things to know about black widow spiders - ABC15 Digital

Two words: sexual cannibalism.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 01:21Published