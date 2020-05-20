Brothers let black widow bite them in hopes of turning into Spider-Man

Three Bolivian brothers, ages 8, 10and 12, were hospitalized after theylet a black widow spider bite them.in an attempt to turn into the Marvelsuperhero Spider-Man, the New York Postreports, citing Spanish network Telemundo.The unnamed boys reportedly goaded the spiderinto biting them by poking it with a stick.When their mother found themcrying, she immediately took themto a health center, Virgilio Pietro, aBolivian official told Telemundo.The brothers were transferred to alocal hospital before being transferred againto the Children’s Hospital in La Paz.They allegedly experienced muscle pain,tremors and fevers.

The children were dischargedon May 20, a week after the incident.Known for an hourglass-shaped markon their abdomens, black widowspiders have a dangerous bite.their venom is 15 times strongerthan that of a rattlesnake,according to National Geographic.Most of these arachnids are the size of a paperclip and can live up to three years in the wild.In the comics, Spider-Man, whose real nameis Peter Parker, received his superhuman powersafter being bitten by a radioactive spider.Created by Stan Lee, the hero is one of the mostpopular characters in the Marvel universe.the last Spider-Man film, "Spider-Man: Far From Home,"alone earned more than $1 billion at the box office