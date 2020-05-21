Global  

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Transportation Services, General Contractors & Builders

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:08s - Published
In trading on Wednesday, transportation services shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 6.1%.

Leading the group were shares of Hertz Global Holdings, up about 109.8% and shares of GATX up about 4.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are general contractors & builders shares, up on the day by about 3.8% as a group, led by New Home Company, trading up by about 6.7% and KB Home, trading higher by about 6.5% on Wednesday.




