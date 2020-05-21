Wednesday Sector Leaders: Transportation Services, General Contractors & Builders
In trading on Wednesday, transportation services shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 6.1%.
Leading the group were shares of Hertz Global Holdings, up about 109.8% and shares of GATX up about 4.4% on the day.
Also showing relative strength are general contractors & builders shares, up on the day by about 3.8% as a group, led by New Home Company, trading up by about 6.7% and KB Home, trading higher by about 6.5% on Wednesday.
In trading on Thursday, apparel stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.6%. Leading the group were shares of L Brands, up about 15.1% and shares of Tillys up about 13% on the day.
Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:08Published