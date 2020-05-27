Daily Dividend Report: RY,BMO,DE,MRK,RGLD

Bank of Montreal today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $1.06 per share on paid-up common shares of Bank of Montreal for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020, unchanged from the previous quarter and up 3 per cent from the prior year.

Royal Bank of Canada announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly common share dividend of $1.08 per share, payable on and after August 24, 2020, to common shareholders of record at the close of business on July 27, 2020.

Royal Bank of Canada announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly common share dividend of $1.08 per share, payable on and after August 24, 2020, to common shareholders of record at the close of business on July 27, 2020.

Bank of Montreal today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $1.06 per share on paid-up common shares of Bank of Montreal for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020, unchanged from the previous quarter and up 3 per cent from the prior year.

The dividend on the common shares is payable on August 26, 2020, to shareholders of record on August 4, 2020.

The Deere Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.76 per share on common stock, payable August 10, 2020, to stockholders of record on June 30, 2020.

Merck, known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.61 per share of the company's common stock for the second quarter of 2020.

Payment will be made on July 7, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2020.

Royal Gold announced today that its Board of Directors has declared its third quarter dividend of US$0.28 per share of common stock.

The dividend is payable on July 16, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 2, 2020.