Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

U.S. mortgage applications rise for 6th straight week

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:54s - Published
U.S. mortgage applications rise for 6th straight week

U.S. mortgage applications rise for 6th straight week

U.S. applications for home mortgages jumped again last week, suggesting the housing market could lead the economy's recovery from the novel coronavirus crisis.

Fred Katayama reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

More Americans are resuming their search to buy homes as states reopen.

The Mortgage Bankers Association reported Wednesday that purchase applications shot up 8.6% from a week earlier despite high unemployment.

That's the sixth straight weekly increase and amounts to a 54% jump since early April.

That suggests the housing market could lead the economy's recovery.

The sustained gains in applications also suggest the jump in first-time home buyers in April was no fluke.

What's more, homebuilder sentiment improved in May.

The housing market has a huge impact on the economy.

It has a multiplier effect on other industries ranging from building materials to white goods and furniture.

Rising demand for home loans amid low interest rates offers hope the economic slump is close to bottoming.



Related news from verified sources

Mortgage applications rebounded sharply last week as homebuyers returned to the market

Mortgage applications rebounded sharply last week as homebuyers returned to the market** · *Applications to purchase a home increased 6% from the previous week, according to a...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •Newsmax


MBA: Mortgage Demand to Buy Homes Rises 7% as Rates Set New Low

Mortgage applications to purchase a home rose for the third straight week, up 7% compared with a week...
Newsmax - Published



Tweets about this

JLSSeattle

John L. Scott - Seattle Center office RT @ZoeDurrRealtor: U.S. mortgage applications rise for sixth straight week https://t.co/2EsbqVymPw https://t.co/PKyjwDU1Rg 4 hours ago

ZoeDurrRealtor

Zoe Durr - Seattle/Tacoma Real Estate U.S. mortgage applications rise for sixth straight week https://t.co/2EsbqVymPw https://t.co/PKyjwDU1Rg 5 hours ago

kari_haas

Kari Haas Real Estate Team "U.S. mortgage applications rise for 6th straight week" via @Reuters: https://t.co/zVZhVNTN9D Another indication th… https://t.co/jw96yhqH1l 6 hours ago

TNBankers

Tennessee Bankers Association The pace at which prospective home buyers applied for mortgages in the US continued to pick up last week, the sixth… https://t.co/XdoPA4PiV0 6 hours ago

dandblaw

Law Offices of DuPont and Blumenstiel RT @OpenOutcrier: U.S. mortgage applications rise for sixth straight week - Reuters https://t.co/jOzHZmKy8s 1 day ago

DearWall

Dear Wallstreet U.S. mortgage applications rise for sixth straight week https://t.co/yFQpxvv2GQ 2 days ago

ClaytonLuchetta

Luchetta Clayton RT @ReutersUS: U.S. mortgage applications rise for sixth straight week https://t.co/07jYQVVt0c https://t.co/PylnevHSIe 2 days ago

atl_ashley

Ashley J. Webb U.S. mortgage applications rise for sixth straight week https://t.co/i1yASCQsXe 3 days ago