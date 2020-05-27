Royal Family’s guilty pleasures revealed Many of us love to indulge in our guilty pleasures and the Royal Family are no different.

Meghan Markle has always been an open foodie and has previously confessed her love for food such as chips and pasta.

Speaking to Best Health Canada, Meghan said: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge usually enjoys a health lifestyle, but is reportedly also keen on dessert.

Former royal chef Darren McGrady revealed on his blog theroyalchef.com that a sticky toffee pudding is a sweet treat loved by Catherine and Queen Elizabeth.

Queen Elizabeth seems to have a strong love for chocolate as according to her former royal chef, Darren McGrady, she is a 'chocoholic'.

Mr McGrady told HELLO!

