Richard Herd dead aged 87

Richard Herd has died aged 87.

The 'Seinfeld' actor passed away on Tuesday from cancer-related causes, according to his wife of 40 years, Patricia Crowder Herd.

She told The Hollywood Reporter her husband died at his home in Los Angeles.

Richard was well known in the sci-fi world and starred in three different 'Star Trek' shows.

He portrayed Klingon L'Kor on 'Star Trek: The Next Generation' in 1993, and later portrayed Admiral Owen Paris in 'Star Trek: Voyager' and 'Star Trek Renegades'.

Richard also spent time on the big screen, starring opposite Robert Redford and Dustin Hoffman in 1976 film 'All the President's Men', and three years later he shared the screen with Jane Fonda and Michael Douglas in thriller 'The China Syndrome'.

His last role came in 2019 movie 'The Silent Natural' and the motion picture came a year after he was directed by Clint Eastwood in 'The Mule', which also starred Bradley Cooper.

Richard also had numerous TV credits in popular shows such as 'Desperate Housewives', 'Rizzoli & Isles', the US version of 'Shameless', and 'Hawaii Five-0' in 2018.

He survived a serious bone infection when he was a child, and believes the experience helped him as an actor because it "stimulated [his] imagination".

