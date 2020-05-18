Global  

Return to contact training a 'huge step'

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK
Return to contact training a 'huge step'

Return to contact training a 'huge step'

Former Southampton midfielder Matt Le Tissier says the Premier League clubs' approval to return to contact training is a 'huge step' towards the resumption of the season.

