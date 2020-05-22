Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dortmund boss Favre: We miss our fans

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:42s - Published
Dortmund boss Favre: We miss our fans

Dortmund boss Favre: We miss our fans

Borussia Dortmund head coach Lucien Favre admits they missed their fans in their 1-0 home defeat to Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Teams will have to get used to injuries says Dortmund boss Favre [Video]

Teams will have to get used to injuries says Dortmund boss Favre

Resuming season after long break means players more susceptible to knocks

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:02Published
Wolfsburg v Dortmund: Bundesliga match preview [Video]

Wolfsburg v Dortmund: Bundesliga match preview

Borussia Dortmund boss Lucien Favre looks ahead to his side's Bundesliga clash with Wolfsburg on Saturday. His side are hoping to keep up the pressure on Bayern Munich at the top of the league after..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published