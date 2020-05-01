Global  

Carly Pearce Explains 'It Won't Always Be Like This'
Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 02:21s - Published
Carly Pearce Explains 'It Won't Always Be Like This'

Carly Pearce Explains 'It Won't Always Be Like This'

Country singer Carly Pearce is back with her new single "It Won't Always Be Like This" and tells ET Canada's Sangita Patel the meaning of its lyrics.

Plus, she shares how she celebrated her milestone 30th birthday while in quarantine.

