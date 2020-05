Cardi B and Ciara demand change after unarmed black man dies following arrest Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:46s - Published 1 hour ago Cardi B and Ciara demand change after unarmed black man dies following arrest Cardi B, Ciara, and Diddy called for a change to the U.S. justice system on Tuesday after Minneapolis man George Floyd died after being arrested by white police officers and the disturbing footage showed him struggling to breath while being held down with a knee on his neck. 0

