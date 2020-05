As Covid cases continue to rise in the country, politics is also escalating over the issue.

After Rahul Gandhi attacked the Modi government over its handling of the Covid crisis and called the lockdown a failure, now the BJP has hit back.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that Congress ruled states were the first to announce and even extend the lockdown.

He further accused the Congress MP of spreading lies to weaken India's battle against Covid-19.

