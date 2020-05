Intense scenes from the protest in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Tuesday evening (May 25) as activists rally against the unnecessary death of George Floyd by a police officer.

Thousands took to streets on Tuesday (May 26) to peacefully protest against the death of George Floyd.

Floyd, 47, died after being detained by four Minneapolis police officers.

Video of the incident shows a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on George Floyd's neck as he lay on the ground handcuffed.