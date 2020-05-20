Global  

Boris Johnson says UK did not have capacity for test, track and trace ready

Boris Johnson says UK did not have capacity for test, track and trace ready

Boris Johnson says UK did not have capacity for test, track and trace ready

Boris Johnson said the UK did not learn the lessons of past pandemics in developing sufficient capacity for testing and tracing.

The Prime Minister said it was a “brutal reality” when responding to MPs in the Commons Liaison Committee on Wednesday.

Boris Johnson vows test and trace scheme will be in place by 1 June after Keir Starmer presses him over delay

Boris Johnson has vowed the government's test, track and trace scheme to curb the spread of...
Boris Johnson appears before Liaison Committee

Boris Johnson appears before Liaison Committee

Boris Johnson has appeared before the Commons Liaison Committee for the first time, where he answered questions on the coronavirus crisis. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at..

Dominic Cummings fuels British anger after flouting lockdown

Dominic Cummings fuels British anger after flouting lockdown

The government's support for the prime minister's top aide is undermining public health advice, say experts.

