Disney sets to reopen Walt Disney World in July

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:30s - Published
Entertainment conglomerate Walt Disney has cleared one hurdle in its plan to start reopening Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida on July 11.

Conway G.

Gittens has the details.

Disney will begin phasing-in a reopening of its Walt Disney World theme park in Orlando, Florida in July, according to a plan released on Wednesday.

In phase one: doors will open at Magic Kingdom and the Animal Kingdom on July 11th, followed by Epcot Center and Hollywood Studios on July 15th.

Orlando will be the first U.S. Disney theme park to reopen after all parks were shut worldwide back in March.

Shanghai Disneyland, which reopened in early May, has been used as the model for how to reopen.

Face coverings will now be required for all employees and guests...and temperature screenings will be conducted at the gate.

Park attendance will be limited due to the need for social distancing, and in an attempt to limit human-to-human contact, Disney is encouraging the use of contactless payment systems and expanding digital payment options at food establishments parkwide.

And just as in Shaghai - there will be no parades, fireworks or other crowd-drawing activities at Florida's Disney World.

The reopening plan was approved by a county task force and must now be signed off by Florida's governor.

Disney's planned opening is more than a month behind rival Universal Studios.

That amusement park is set to reopen on June 5th.

And other Florida attractions like Sea World and Busch Gardens have also proposed June reopenings, according to local media.



