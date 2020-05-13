Dr. Fauci Talks About A Second Wave Of COVID-19

Dr. Anthony Fauci has consistently warned of the lingering threat of the novel coronavirus.

Fauci has also acknowledged the possibility of a so-called second wave of cases in the fall and winter.

In a chat with CNN this morning he added some optimism to his prognosis in a CNN interview Wednesday morning.

"I'm feeling better about it as we go by with the weeks that go by and we see that we're getting more and more capability of testing." According to Business Insider, Fauci said a second wave is not inevitable.

"We often talk about the possibility of a second wave, or of an outbreak when you reopen.

We don't have to accept that as an inevitability." "If we do the kinds of things that we're putting in place now ... we can prevent this second wave that we're talking about."