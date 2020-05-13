Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dr. Fauci Talks About A Second Wave Of COVID-19

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:43s - Published
Dr. Fauci Talks About A Second Wave Of COVID-19

Dr. Fauci Talks About A Second Wave Of COVID-19

Dr. Anthony Fauci has consistently warned of the lingering threat of the novel coronavirus.

Fauci has also acknowledged the possibility of a so-called second wave of cases in the fall and winter.

In a chat with CNN this morning he added some optimism to his prognosis in a CNN interview Wednesday morning.

"I'm feeling better about it as we go by with the weeks that go by and we see that we're getting more and more capability of testing." According to Business Insider, Fauci said a second wave is not inevitable.

"We often talk about the possibility of a second wave, or of an outbreak when you reopen.

We don't have to accept that as an inevitability." "If we do the kinds of things that we're putting in place now ... we can prevent this second wave that we're talking about."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ZaxBeez

ZaxBeez 😷💙🌊 RT @USRealityCheck: Dr. Anthony Fauci on importance of masks, reopening schools Dr. Anthony Fauci talks to CNN's Jim Sciutto about what it… 11 hours ago

USRealityCheck

Top U.S. & World News🗽 Dr. Anthony Fauci on importance of masks, reopening schools Dr. Anthony Fauci talks to CNN's Jim Sciutto about what… https://t.co/54o5G8T0AK 14 hours ago

Frozenbaugh

Ben Osenbaugh @stipton2917 I feel like you are implying I am not giving this pandemic it’s due. It’s too many and it’s serious.… https://t.co/Cl2Xcg8YPY 2 days ago

CaputoStephanie

Stephanie Caputo @gatewaypundit It’s like Fauci and Birx are riding a seesaw; when one decides to go positive, like when she critici… https://t.co/Y3z8Dhpnzx 3 days ago

alyssakajiann

alyssa RT @nickdotkerr: Great interview from The @chronicle with Dr. Fauci about reopening plans. Fauci talks about some colleges’ plans to clos… 5 days ago

nickdotkerr

Nicholas Kerr (busy) Great interview from The @chronicle with Dr. Fauci about reopening plans. Fauci talks about some colleges’ plans… https://t.co/vY5FLYX18Q 5 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Lane County's Dr. Luedtke talks possible second wave [Video]

Lane County's Dr. Luedtke talks possible second wave

Until we get a significant amount of immunity, we remain at risk.

Credit: KEZIPublished
California Cancels Fall University Classes Amid Fauci's Warnings Of A Second Wave [Video]

California Cancels Fall University Classes Amid Fauci's Warnings Of A Second Wave

California’s state university system announced they have canceled classes for the fall semester due to the coronavirus. Officials also announced that the Los Angeles County stay-at-home order is..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published