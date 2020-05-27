Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin threaten to sue a TikTok user

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin arethreatening to take legal action against aCalifornia plastic surgeon over claims hemade about the famous model on TikTok.In a cease and desist letter obtained byE!

News, attorneys for the couple accusedDr. Daniel Barrett of using Baldwin’s “name,image and likeness” to advertise his practice.and spread “false, uncorroboratedclaims” that she had plastic surgery.He is also accused of using “copyright protectedlyrics” from Bieber’s song “Sorry” in his post.In the TikTok video, Barrett displayed twophotos of Baldwin taken several years apartand drew attention to her nose.“What do you think?

Well, I’ll tell you what Ithink,” he said.

“I think it’s physically impossiblewithout getting a little bit of help from someonelike myself to go from this picture to that picture”.He suggested that Baldwin has undergonerhinoplasty, a skin tightening procedure,jawline contouring, genioplasty and gotfiller in her cheeks and lips.The Bieber family legal team calledthe claims “flagrant and consciousinfringements of our clients’ rights”.

And warned Barrett that he issubject to “statutory damages foreach willful infringement”.The couple’s legal team called forthe doctor to issue a public statementretracting his claims and removeall posts about the couple.Barrett has not yet responded to the letter —and the TikTok in question is still online