J.K. Rowling And ‘The Ickabog’

Video Credit: Celebrity Wire - Duration: 00:53s - Published
The book will be published online for free for children to read while in quarantine.

Rowling begins publishing ‘The Ickabog,’ for children in lockdown

Readers who long imagined themselves in Harry Potter’s world have a chance to immerse themselves in...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •SmartBriefNYTimes.comThe Next Web


Good News! Harry Potter writer JK Rowling releases chapters of her new story, The Ickabog, online

The first chapter of JK Rowling's The Ickabog describes King Fred and his country Cornucopia as...
Bollywood Life - Published Also reported by •The Next WebE! Online



cforgie

Chris @jk_rowling We are enjoying the Ickabog! Thank you! My son’s illustration for the first installment #TheIckabog https://t.co/hWqXfq2Xfx 44 seconds ago

ReadingRocks11

Love To Read How exciting!!! JK Rowling announces new children's book, The Ickabog, to be published free online | Books | The G… https://t.co/aMuu43cZ8X 1 minute ago

chduts

Christine Duts RT @VashtiQV: Yvette M. Calleiro's Author Blog: JK Rowling and The Ickabog https://t.co/DGwkPcfVBL via @YvetteMCalleiro #RRBC #RWISA #RRB… 2 minutes ago

kstars1

Kaye Callaghan @jk_rowling The Ickabog by Daniel aged 8 and Beth aged 9. Both enjoying the story - thank you! #TheIckabog https://t.co/miXjR47rBU 2 minutes ago

linamirita

Lina 🏡🌍🚲📖🐹 RT @openculture: J.K. Rowling Is Publishing Her New Children’s Novel Free Online, One Chapter Per Day https://t.co/bi5bBXas3l https://t.c… 2 minutes ago

ThirdGradeClass

Miss Murray RT @sljournal: J.K. Rowling Releases New Children's Book Online and Announces Illustration Competition https://t.co/MDQQwTy4HG https://t.co… 2 minutes ago

StCharlesPL

St. Charles Public Library Check out J.K. Rowling's new children's work. She recently released the few chapters of THE ICKABOG online. Rowling… https://t.co/rzHdPOK4gA 2 minutes ago

VashtiQV

Vashti Q Yvette M. Calleiro's Author Blog: JK Rowling and The Ickabog https://t.co/DGwkPcfVBL via @YvetteMCalleiro #RRBC #RWISA #RRBC_Community 3 minutes ago


