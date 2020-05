Space-X dragon launch Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:32s - Published 3 days ago Space-X dragon launch A historic launch is happening today at Cape Canaveral, Florida. Two American astronauts are taking the trip to space on board a private space craft later today. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend CANAVERAL, FLORIDA.THE HISTORIC DRAGON LAUNCH ISSET FOR THIS AFTERNOON.TWO AMERICAN ASTRONAUTS ARETAKING THE TRIP TO SPACE ONBOARD A PRIVATE SPACE CRAFT.AND THIS COULD BE A GAMECHANGER WHEN IT COMES TOAMERICA'S SPACE PROGRAM ANDPRIVATE SPACE FLIGHT.THEY ARE TRAVELING ON ASPACE-X SPACECRAFT...WHICH IS THE COMPANY OWNED BYELON MUSK.AND THIS IS ALSO THE FIRST TIMEIN NEARLY A DECADE NASAASTRONAUTS ARE GETTING READY TOLAUNCH INTO SPACE FROM U-SSOIL.AND ONE BUSINESS RIGHT HERE INSOUTHERN NEVADA IS PLAYING AROLE IN TODAY'S MOMENT INAMERICAN HISTORY.THE SAME AS THEY HAVE - - FORMORE THAN FIFTY YEARS.13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER SEANDELANCEY IS LIVE IN BOUDLERCITY - - WITH A LOOK AT FISHERSPACE PENS - AND SEANTHESE PENS HAVE REALLY BEEN OUTOF THIS WORLD..KALYNA - - WHEN YOU LOOK ATTHIS PEN IT LOOKS PRETTY NORMAL- BUT IT'S ANYTHINGBUT.THE ASTRONAUTS LAUNCHING TODAYWILL SEE ONE VERY MUCH LIKE ITWHEN THEY GET TO THEINTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION - -AND IT CAME FROM THIS FACTORYRIGHT HERE IN BOULDER CITY.FISHER SPACE PENS HAVE BEEN ONEVERY AMERICAN MISSION INTOSPACE - - SINCE APOLLO SEVEN IN1968.THEY'RE THE ONLY BALL POINTPENS IN THE WORLD THAT CANWRITE IN ZERO GRAVITY.GRAPHITE - - CAN FRYELECTRONICS.SOMETHING YOU DON'T WANT - -WHILE ROCKETING THROUGH THEVACCUMOF SPACE.NATIONAL SALES MANAGER JOSHUAFISHER SAYS THIS COMPANY ISROOTED IN HISTORY - - AND IT'SCOOL TO BE AT LEAST A SMALLPART OF ANOTHER CHAPTER."WE CAN'T WAIT FOR THE LAUNCHTODAY.WE HOPE THE CONDITIONS AREGOING TO BE GREAT, AND THAT THEWE'RE REALLY PRAYING FOR THEM.WE SENT THEM AN ENGRAVED PEN,TWO OF THEM FROM FISHER SPACEPEN.THEY GOT THAT BEFORE THEIRFLIGHT SO HOPEFULLY THEY TAKEIT WITH THEM WHEN THEY FLY."FISHER SAYS EVEN IF THECAPTAINS DIDN'T BRING THEIRSPACE PENS WITH THEM - - THEREARE 51 OF THEM UP ON THEINTERNATIONAL SPACE STATIONRIGHT NOW.SPACE TECH ISN'T THE ONLYINOVATION HAPPENING INSIDETHESE DOORS.ONE PEN'S SALES HAS SKYROCKETEDSINCE THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMICBEGAN.I'LL TELL YOU WHY COMING UP ATTHREE - - BUT FOR NOW - SEANDELANCEY - - 13 ACTION NEWS.YOU CAN WATCH THE LAUNCH RIGHTHERE ON CHANNEL 13.LAUNCH...THEY WILL TRY AGAIN ONSATURDAY.