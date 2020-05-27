One News Page (United Kingdom) All you need to know from Boris Johnson's meeting with Commons Liaison Committee grilling: https://t.co/djc9L5SYPg… https://t.co/LafQ5XELUj 1 hour ago

suzie boop @TigerMartin1 @Tugay_Is_God @davemacladd enlighten me about the uk as you said about boris to me ..i was born and b… https://t.co/haV6PDVU0i 2 hours ago

TaniaWren @Co_Passenger I see Boris now pushing easing of the lockdown very quickly from now on down there! Maybe it'll work… https://t.co/etL5c5cuxA 2 hours ago

Kerry Mayo @pig_witch Can't find it now but there's a school report in the public domain from Boris' teens and it says everyth… https://t.co/21atc5f1aX 3 hours ago

Katie-Jay Warner. European. @EmmaKennedy And who told him he's banned from making any further announcements. BIG slip Boris. Biggest admissio… https://t.co/RqXtZeSyBV 5 hours ago

Lover of Dave (Grohl that is) 😍 @jeanjeany111 I did it this morning..I know she has received lots of emails from those asking for him to be sacked… https://t.co/bZpkea4OT7 5 hours ago

Carol Duncan @BorisJohnson NO MORE TRUST BORIS THERE IS NO NEED FOR THE LOCK DOWN NOW AND YOU KNOW IT WE ARE WELL PAST THE PEAK… https://t.co/MukNHCgpQE 6 hours ago