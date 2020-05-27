Global  

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
All you need to know from Boris Johnson's meeting with Commons Liaison Committee grilling

The Prime Minister answered questions about Dominic Cummings, lockdown rules and coronavirus testing capabilities as he answered questions from the Commons Liaison Committee.

Boris Johnson faces grilling by MPs on Dominic Cummings drama

PM to be questioned for 90 minutes on Wednesday afternoon at a House of Commons liaison committee...
FT.com - Published Also reported by •The Descrier


Boris Johnson to face questions at Liaison Committee: What can he expect?

'Super-group' of select committee chairs will cross-examine prime minister for 90 minutes – and...
Independent - Published


OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) All you need to know from Boris Johnson's meeting with Commons Liaison Committee grilling: https://t.co/djc9L5SYPg… https://t.co/LafQ5XELUj 1 hour ago

boop_suzie

suzie boop @TigerMartin1 @Tugay_Is_God @davemacladd enlighten me about the uk as you said about boris to me ..i was born and b… https://t.co/haV6PDVU0i 2 hours ago

TaniaWren

TaniaWren @Co_Passenger I see Boris now pushing easing of the lockdown very quickly from now on down there! Maybe it'll work… https://t.co/etL5c5cuxA 2 hours ago

KerryMayo75

Kerry Mayo @pig_witch Can't find it now but there's a school report in the public domain from Boris' teens and it says everyth… https://t.co/21atc5f1aX 3 hours ago

EUBornEnglish

Katie-Jay Warner. European. @EmmaKennedy And who told him he's banned from making any further announcements. BIG slip Boris. Biggest admissio… https://t.co/RqXtZeSyBV 5 hours ago

murphmoo

Lover of Dave (Grohl that is) 😍 @jeanjeany111 I did it this morning..I know she has received lots of emails from those asking for him to be sacked… https://t.co/bZpkea4OT7 5 hours ago

CarolDu13890846

Carol Duncan @BorisJohnson NO MORE TRUST BORIS THERE IS NO NEED FOR THE LOCK DOWN NOW AND YOU KNOW IT WE ARE WELL PAST THE PEAK… https://t.co/MukNHCgpQE 6 hours ago

Lillian68048322

Lillian Bryan @BorisJohnson stay strong Boris the press don’t speak for us we need you and Dominic, but get rid of Sedwill we kno… https://t.co/eBMfXyK4tx 7 hours ago


Boris Johnson appears before Liaison Committee [Video]

Boris Johnson appears before Liaison Committee

Boris Johnson has appeared before the Commons Liaison Committee for the first time, where he answered questions on the coronavirus crisis. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at..

Credit: ODN
Boris Johnson says UK did not have capacity for test, track and trace ready [Video]

Boris Johnson says UK did not have capacity for test, track and trace ready

Boris Johnson said the UK did not learn the lessons of past pandemics in developing sufficient capacity for testing and tracing. The Prime Minister said it was a “brutal reality” when responding to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO