All you need to know from Boris Johnson's meeting with Commons Liaison Committee grilling

The Prime Minister answered questions about Dominic Cummings, lockdown rules and coronavirus testing capabilities as he answered questions from the Commons Liaison Committee.
Boris Johnson appears before Liaison CommitteeBoris Johnson has appeared before the Commons Liaison Committee for the first time, where he answered questions on the coronavirus crisis. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at..
Boris Johnson says UK did not have capacity for test, track and trace readyBoris Johnson said the UK did not learn the lessons of past pandemics in developing sufficient capacity for testing and tracing. The Prime Minister said it was a “brutal reality” when responding to..