Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

All you need to know from the May 27 Covid-19 briefing

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:34s - Published
All you need to know from the May 27 Covid-19 briefing

All you need to know from the May 27 Covid-19 briefing

Health Secretary sets out the new NHS test and trace scheme and announces a further expansion of Covid-19 testing, with under-5s now eligible, at the coronavirus daily briefing.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

San Antonio school districts looking to reopen this summer amid Covid-19 pandemic

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between the San Antonio Business...
bizjournals - Published

Daily briefing: Covid results of migrants entering Bihar raise red flag for New Delhi


Indian Express - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

heymagggg

Maggie Tortatice There’s this girl on Facebook that claims she can work from home and provide “everything her kids need” from her Li… https://t.co/9z3GXjrx0g 9 seconds ago

Hurtwoodsun

Jim RT @MartinDaubney: Gina Miller, James O'Brien, Paul Mason... The usual trumpets are complaining about Emily Maitlis being stood down from… 9 seconds ago

GregJayson

Greg Is Mostly Greg To this day, the only remake I desperately need is a remake of Road House. Originally I wanted Charlize Theron as D… https://t.co/NEdgb3QB8I 19 seconds ago

sulithli

I like pears RT @GirlGeekUpNorth: RT if you're still staying indoors (aside from one walk per day for exercise and essential journeys to the supermarket… 23 seconds ago

marcocastrophot

Marco Castro RT @ChrisMurphyCT: In a non-COVID world, the biggest news right now would be that Al Qaeda was involved in the first foreign-planned terror… 24 seconds ago

AdmireMaticha

Admire Maticha RT @WebMD: A new study has shown that COVID-19 virus isolated from the stool of a sick patient can infect cells in a petri dish. The resear… 35 seconds ago

SASSY50472673

SASSY @realDonaldTrump WE DON'T NEED CHINA OR ANY..WE NEED TO FOCUS ON OUR PROBLEMS..CORRUPT DEMS. WE NEED KNOW ONE.WE CA… https://t.co/Mb23ZitJxT 35 seconds ago

ngunjiriii

Ngunjiri RT @Peter_Jrn: Young men from Kiambu need prayers. So far I know like 15 guys who have sold inherited land some even upto 80Million na pesa… 36 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

Iowa Gov. Reynolds holds coronavirus briefing [Video]

Iowa Gov. Reynolds holds coronavirus briefing

Iowa Gov. Reynolds holds coronavirus briefing

Credit: KMTV Action 3 News     Duration: 02:13Published
Mayor De Blasio's Daily Coronavirus Briefing [Video]

Mayor De Blasio's Daily Coronavirus Briefing

Mayor Bill de Blasio delivers his daily coronavirus briefing in New York City.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:37Published