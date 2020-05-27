Global  

WEB EXTRA: Astronauts Say Bye To Families

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:57s - Published
NASA Astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley gave their families air hugs as they said goodbye before heading to the launch pad on Wednesday.

Behnken and Hurley are part of the first manned mission to launch from U.S. soil since 2011.

