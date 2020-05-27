Global  

Trump Threatens To Shut Down Social Media After Twitter Issues A Warning Regarding His Tweets

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Trump Threatens To Shut Down Social Media After Twitter Issues A Warning Regarding His Tweets

Trump Threatens To Shut Down Social Media After Twitter Issues A Warning Regarding His Tweets

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened social media companies.

Trump said he would regulate or shut down the apps and sites, one day after Twitter added a warning to the President's tweets.

According to Reuters, it's the first time Twitter has added a warning to the Commander In Cheifs frequent postings.

Without offering any evidence, the President again accused social media platforms of biass.

He tweeted: “Republicans feel that Social Media Platforms totally silence conservatives voices." It was not immediately clear whether Trump has the authority to shut down social media companies.

