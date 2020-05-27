Brittany Murphy Documentary Reignites Suspicions In The Stars Death

Brittany Murphy's sudden and tragic death has long been cause for speculation by her fans.

The beloved actress known for her roles in "Clueless" and "8 Mile" died in 2009 at the age of 32.

According to CNN, Murphy's death was ruled an accident at the time, but suspicion surrounds the circumstances.

Officials determined her death was caused by a combination of pneumonia, an iron deficiency and "multiple drug intoxication".

Months later her husband, Simon Monjack, also mysteriously died due to severe anemia and acute pneumonia.

The ID channel documentary "Brittany Murphy: An ID Mystery" aired Tuesday and has renewed interest in the deaths.

The documentary that explores the suspicious deaths can currently be streamed for free on the Discovery ID site.