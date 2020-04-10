Global  

Video Credit: Motorcyclist Magazine - Duration: 22:47s - Published
2020 BMW R 1250 RS Review | MC Commute

Eager to fire on all cylinders, BMW is making the most out of its new and improved 1,254cc boxer twin by unveiling another road-focused specification in the 2020 R 1250 RS ($19,840 as tested with destination charge).

Positioned as a light-duty naked sport-touring rig, the RS is designed for riders looking to experience the charm of BMW’s unique boxer configuration in a lighter and more compact package versus its more distance-touring-focused R 1250 RT…Find out more: https://www.motorcyclistonline.com/story/reviews/2020-bmw-r-1250-rs-mc-commute-review/Photography: BMW MotorradVideo/Edit: Adam Waheed

