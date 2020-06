Carroll hires Kyle McGhee as football coach Video Credit: WLFI - Published 3 weeks ago Kyle McGhee was hired to lead the Cougars 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend .. You're looking at him. Kyle mcghee hired to lead the cougars .. The program promoting from within .. Mcghee served on kevin sayler's staff .. Sayler tabbed as twin lakes' new head coach .. Mcghee was a three- year starter on the offensive line at mccutcheon .. He also served as a captain. Mcghee attended franklin college .. He'll take over a carroll team which finished 5-5 last season ..







Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Colin Cowherd ranks the 10 best head coach-QB duos in the NFL



On today's Best for Last, Colin Cowherd takes a look at two of the most important aspects of a football team: the head coach and QB. Hear which 10 duos Colin thinks are the best in the NFL. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 07:52 Published 2 days ago