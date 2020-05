Police: ‘Armed & Dangerous’ Fugitive Peter Manfredonia Could Be In Hagerstown, Maryland Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:37s - Published 40 minutes ago Police: ‘Armed & Dangerous’ Fugitive Peter Manfredonia Could Be In Hagerstown, Maryland A 23-year-old University of Connecticut student suspected in two killings could be in Hagerstown, Maryland, according to authorities. Katie Johnston reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this WANTED Peter Manfredonia RT @VSNMaryland: Police: ‘Armed & Dangerous’ Fugitive Peter Manfredonia Could Be In Hagerstown, Maryland https://t.co/EU6cDca2s0 https://t.… 3 minutes ago Verdant Square Network DC-MD Police: ‘Armed & Dangerous’ Fugitive Peter Manfredonia Could Be In Hagerstown, Maryland https://t.co/EU6cDca2s0 https://t.co/sWIHwKtWWo 4 minutes ago cerena🍉🌻 RT @wjz: 🚨 MANHUNT UNDERWAY 🚨 Peter Manfredonia, a 23-year-old University of Connecticut student suspected in two killings could be in Hage… 12 minutes ago WJZ | CBS Baltimore 🚨 MANHUNT UNDERWAY 🚨 Peter Manfredonia, a 23-year-old University of Connecticut student suspected in two killings c… https://t.co/29UiQn5tJB 2 hours ago