Defiant protesters in Hong Kong demand independence amid burning rubbish Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 02:21s - Published 2 hours ago Defiant protesters in Hong Kong demand independence amid burning rubbish Defiant protesters in Hong Kong demand independence amid burning rubbish in the Mongkok area on Wednesday (May 27). A rubbish fire lit up by protesters contained pressurized canisters which exploded with huge flames when the police arrived on location. 0

