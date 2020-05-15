Disney World Set to Open in July, Jimmy Fallon Apologizes for Blackface & More | THR News

Disney World sets a July reopening, Jimmy Fallon apologizes after a 'SNL' clip of him in blackface resurfaces and the magic of Harry Potter is on HBO Max.
ཛཞསརཛ RT @CNN: Disney World plans to begin a phased reopening on July 11 for its Magic Kingdom parks and July 15 for EPCOT and Hollywood Studios,… 48 seconds ago
Tayler🌊🌹 RT @cnnbrk: Disney World plans a phased reopening on July 11 for its Magic Kingdom parks, and on July 15 for EPCOT and Hollywood Studios ht… 3 minutes ago
William Bova RT @TB_Times: Things are going to be different since we last left these same theme parks back in mid-March. Disney World wants to reopen in… 7 minutes ago
Tampa Bay Times Things are going to be different since we last left these same theme parks back in mid-March. Disney World wants to… https://t.co/4V3eOwNLP8 11 minutes ago
Flourish gratitude RT @etnow: The most magical place on earth is about to begin to open back up!
https://t.co/UJJ3Sd2nvZ 12 minutes ago
R.A RT @WebMD: Walt Disney World will reopen in stages starting July 11 if government approval is granted, the company said Wednesday. The comp… 37 minutes ago
Jimmy Fallon Apologizes for Doing Blackface on 'Saturday Night Live' 20 Years Ago | THR NewsJimmy Fallon on Tuesday apologized for doing blackface 20 years ago during a sketch on NBC's 'Saturday Night Live.'
Chris Evans Explains His Dog's Bad Haircut | THR NewsChris Evans may have taken to social media to showcase the messy aftermath of the haircut he attempted to give his dog, Dodger, but he assures he's done it before — and it did go well.